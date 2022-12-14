Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.80 Per Share

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of Foresight Enterprise VCT stock opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.75) on Wednesday. Foresight Enterprise VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 54 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 65.50 ($0.80). The stock has a market cap of £124.04 million and a P/E ratio of 878.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 61.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 62.11.
Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile
