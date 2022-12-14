FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S from 275.00 to 295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides engineering, equipment, and service solutions for mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North Africa, Russia, Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, subcontinental India, and Australia. The company offers various products, systems, and services, including crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells, automated laboratories, bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

