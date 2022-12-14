Floor & Decor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,020 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 516% compared to the average daily volume of 1,303 put options.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 48,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $132.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

