FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading 0.2% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.79 and last traded at $60.79. 10,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 26,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

