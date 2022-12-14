Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance
FLC opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC)
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.