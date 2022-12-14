Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

FLC opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

