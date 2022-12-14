FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.81

Shares of FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and traded as high as $16.95. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 3,020 shares trading hands.

FitLife Brands Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

