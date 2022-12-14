FirstEnergy Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

FirstEnergy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

NYSE:FE opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FE. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after buying an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

