First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF makes up about 1.7% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.50% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,420. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

