First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of FMHI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 203,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,717. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF
