First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FMHI stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 203,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,717. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.15.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,783,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.