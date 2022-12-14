First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) is Csenge Advisory Group’s 5th Largest Position

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,196 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for 2.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned 1.15% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $35,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 130.2% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 38.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 562,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,075,000 after buying an additional 79,859 shares during the period.

Shares of FDL opened at $37.45 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

