First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.28% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,905,000 after buying an additional 339,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after purchasing an additional 474,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,843,000 after purchasing an additional 33,269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

