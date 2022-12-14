First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the November 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NFTY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16.
First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF
