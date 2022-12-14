First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the November 15th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFTY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.16.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter.

