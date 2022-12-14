First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

FCEF traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 54,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $25.77.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF in the second quarter worth about $714,000.

