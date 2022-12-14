First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Up 869.6% in November

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 869.6% from the November 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 894,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,930,000 after buying an additional 21,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FIF stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

