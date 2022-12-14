First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of FDT stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,245. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.
First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
