First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the November 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FDT stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 42,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,245. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $62.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average is $47.53.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 47.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

