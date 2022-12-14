First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 98 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.23. The stock had a trading volume of 65,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,903. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.90 and its 200 day moving average is $393.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

