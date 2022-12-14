First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

MDY stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $460.17. 24,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,820. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $524.18.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

