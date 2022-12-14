First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $198,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

RQI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,261. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

