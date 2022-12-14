First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosts Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.42.

ITW traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $212.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

