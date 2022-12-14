First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires New Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.9 %

Broadcom stock traded up $10.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $581.95. 23,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,307. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.99. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $235.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

