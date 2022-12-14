First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 2,202 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.78. The stock had a trading volume of 9,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,968. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

