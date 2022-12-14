First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Acquires 12,360 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 442.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,925,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.05. 5,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.04 and its 200-day moving average is $161.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

