First Horizon Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

First Horizon has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Horizon has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $17,824,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after purchasing an additional 704,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

