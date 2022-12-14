First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,876 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 162.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 740.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($126.32) to €89.00 ($93.68) in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €85.00 ($89.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of SNY opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

