First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,277 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,380 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $6,095,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 54.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $218.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

