First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 257.6% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE LLY opened at $358.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.16. The stock has a market cap of $340.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.86.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.