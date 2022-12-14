First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 0.8% of First Hawaiian Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $21,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,601,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,131,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $77.66.

