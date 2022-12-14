First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $173.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $335.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day moving average is $162.35. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. HSBC boosted their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.84.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

