First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,422,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,905,000 after purchasing an additional 339,609 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,068 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,296,000 after acquiring an additional 474,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,843,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

