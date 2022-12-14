First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 246,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 79,636 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,353 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CWB opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $62.22 and a 52-week high of $83.72.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.