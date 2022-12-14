First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $112.92 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $141.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

