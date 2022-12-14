First Hawaiian Bank Buys 28,369 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,591,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,369 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.3% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $136,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IEFA opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.02. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.