First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.07

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 8525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.74.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 42.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,321,985.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,306 shares of company stock valued at $196,941 over the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 33.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,118,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 31.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

