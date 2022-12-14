First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 939 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 752.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 285,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $168.51 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.57 and its 200-day moving average is $162.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

