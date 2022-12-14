First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 87 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Deere & Company by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $437.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $402.68 and a 200-day moving average of $362.04. The firm has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

