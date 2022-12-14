First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 499 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $274.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.23 and its 200 day moving average is $256.37. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $200.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

