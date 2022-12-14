First Financial Bank Trust Division Purchases 698 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.13% of Ashland worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 288,683 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 2,468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after buying an additional 287,553 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after buying an additional 192,197 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after buying an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

Ashland Trading Up 0.1 %

Ashland stock opened at $109.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.34 and a 200-day moving average of $103.09. Ashland Inc. has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

