First Financial Bank Trust Division Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $458.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.39 and its 200 day moving average is $440.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $524.18.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

