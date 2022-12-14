First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,156,712. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

