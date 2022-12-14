First Financial Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nucor were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 7.2% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $149.45 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

