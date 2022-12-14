Financial Review: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) & Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) and Dexus (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Dexus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 21.62% 22.91% 13.97% Dexus N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Weyerhaeuser and Dexus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 5 1 1 2.43 Dexus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Dexus.

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Dexus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $10.20 billion 2.37 $2.61 billion $3.06 10.75 Dexus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Dexus.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Weyerhaeuser shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Dexus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Dexus

(Get Rating)

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $44.3 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $16.5 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.6 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.6 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk adjusted returns for investors.

