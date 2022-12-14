Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by UMA Financial Services Inc.

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 2,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,029. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69.

