Fetch.ai Trading 39.2% Higher This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000570 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $76.40 million and approximately $78.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00077322 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00054096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022554 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004788 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

