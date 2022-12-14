Fei USD One Day Volume Reaches $12.50 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Fei USD has a market cap of $421.79 million and $12.50 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00005558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00015222 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00035073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00044428 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00020453 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00241395 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00023234 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

FEI is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99268146 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $12,278,955.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars.

