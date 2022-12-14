Farmers Trust Co. Sells 550 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

