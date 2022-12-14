Farmers Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up 1.2% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $165.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.13 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

