Farmers Trust Co. Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Down 2.4 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,393.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,427.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,248.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $25.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.