Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,640 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $397.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.91. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.26.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

