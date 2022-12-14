Farmers Trust Co. Has $624,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.