Farmers Trust Co. Has $1.31 Million Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 37.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $500,685.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $500,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,182.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,231,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,746,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $165.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $122.23 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

